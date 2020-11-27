Overview

Dr. Joseph Vandergriff, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center, Grand Strand Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.