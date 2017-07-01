Dr. Joseph Vardayo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vardayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Vardayo, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Vardayo, MD
Dr. Joseph Vardayo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Vardayo works at
Dr. Vardayo's Office Locations
-
1
Ankur Gupta MD Inc.701 E 28th St Ste 314, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 981-9308
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vardayo?
Had the pleasure of working with Dr. Vardayo as staff in his cases. His pleasant , respectful, and calm demeanor makes the entire team more efficient as a whole. We strive for our best to every patient all the time , but there's definitely only positives that come from doctors and staff that click in sync. I feel a patient should also know a doctors demeanor to staff as well as to patients in their office . I fully recommend his work and his attitude, a rare find to have both.
About Dr. Joseph Vardayo, MD
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1740233493
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Meml Hospital
- Pg73 4 Fairview Gen Hospital
- SUNY Downstate
- Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vardayo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vardayo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vardayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vardayo works at
Dr. Vardayo has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vardayo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vardayo speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vardayo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vardayo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vardayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vardayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.