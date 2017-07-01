Overview of Dr. Joseph Vardayo, MD

Dr. Joseph Vardayo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Vardayo works at Joseph Vardayo MD in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.