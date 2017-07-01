See All General Surgeons in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Joseph Vardayo, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (10)
Map Pin Small Long Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Vardayo, MD

Dr. Joseph Vardayo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.

Dr. Vardayo works at Joseph Vardayo MD in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vardayo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ankur Gupta MD Inc.
    701 E 28th St Ste 314, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 981-9308

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Los Alamitos Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Joseph Vardayo, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1740233493
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baptist Meml Hospital
    Residency
    • Pg73 4 Fairview Gen Hospital
    Internship
    • SUNY Downstate
    Medical Education
    • Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Vardayo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vardayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vardayo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vardayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vardayo works at Joseph Vardayo MD in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Vardayo’s profile.

    Dr. Vardayo has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vardayo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vardayo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vardayo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vardayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vardayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

