Overview of Dr. Joseph Vaydovsky, MD

Dr. Joseph Vaydovsky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvington, NJ. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Vaydovsky works at NBI Specialty Care in Irvington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.