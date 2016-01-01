Dr. Joseph Vaydovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaydovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Vaydovsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Vaydovsky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvington, NJ. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Vaydovsky works at
NBI Specialty Care50 Union Ave Fl 2, Irvington, NJ 07111 Directions (862) 285-2477
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French
- 1609800564
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Vaydovsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaydovsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vaydovsky using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vaydovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaydovsky works at
Dr. Vaydovsky has seen patients for Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaydovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vaydovsky speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaydovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaydovsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaydovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaydovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.