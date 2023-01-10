Dr. Joseph Vella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Vella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Vella, MD
Dr. Joseph Vella, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Monroe, NJ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Dr. Vella works at
Dr. Vella's Office Locations
Dept of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson University Medical School18 Centre Dr Ste 205, Monroe, NJ 08831 Directions (732) 659-9485
Dept of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson University Medical School10 Plum St Fl Rwj, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 659-9658
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- USA Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I had a melanoma on my face and a decent hole was in my face that required a skin graph to be done. Dr. Vella did my surgery. Prior to my surgery he patiently answered all my questions. After my surgery, he called me that night and the next day to see how I was doing. When I told him I had a weird pain on my ear, he asked for me to send him a picture. After reviewing the picture, he asked me to come in and actually waited for me for an hour after his last patient. He never rushes when I have a visit. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Joseph Vella, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1073888434
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- University of Rochester Strong Meml Hosp
- University of Pittsburgh Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vella has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vella using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.