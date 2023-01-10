Overview of Dr. Joseph Vella, MD

Dr. Joseph Vella, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Monroe, NJ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.



Dr. Vella works at University Otolaryngology in Monroe, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.