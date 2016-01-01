Overview

Dr. Joseph Vettukattil, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from St John's Medical College - Bangalore (SOM &amp; GME)|St John's Medical College - Bangalore (SOM &amp;amp; GME) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Vettukattil works at Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.