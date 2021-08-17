See All General Surgeons in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Joseph Vijungco, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (220)
Map Pin Small Chandler, AZ
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Vijungco, MD

Dr. Joseph Vijungco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.

Dr. Vijungco works at Discover Vein and Vascular Center in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vijungco's Office Locations

    Discover Vein and Vascular Center
    Discover Vein and Vascular Center
600 S Dobson Rd Ste B10, Chandler, AZ 85224 (480) 745-8577
    Discover Vein and Vascular Center
    Discover Vein and Vascular Center
135 S Power Rd Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85206

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic-Iliac Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Arterial Calcification of Infancy Chevron Icon
Arterial Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Arterial Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Arterial Tortuosity Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Obliterans Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Berger's Disease Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Bruit Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Embolus Chevron Icon
Endovascular Disorders Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Ischemia Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Arterial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Superior Mesenteric Artery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombolytic Therapy Chevron Icon
Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Trauma Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Thromboembolic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 220 ratings
    Patient Ratings (220)
    5 Star
    (184)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Aug 17, 2021
    Dr.Joseph Vijungco is an excellent Vascular surgon but the office scheduler at his Chandler office is not organized and confused the heck out of me when trying to get dates and locations set up for an ultrasound and follow up appointments. They were set up for the next two days at a different locations. While standing in front of her I entered the addresses, dates and times for both appointments. Wouldn't you know because of all the disruptive scheduling conversations I showed up at the wrong location. Dates and locations were switched on my calendar. They need to improve the scheduling process without all the distractions going on around the scheduling desk it was confusing and caused a delayed and rescheduling of an appointment.
    — Aug 17, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Vijungco, MD

    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Vijungco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vijungco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vijungco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vijungco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vijungco has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vijungco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    220 patients have reviewed Dr. Vijungco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vijungco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vijungco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vijungco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

