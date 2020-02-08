Dr. Joseph Vineyard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vineyard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Vineyard, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Vineyard, MD
Dr. Joseph Vineyard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Vineyard's Office Locations
WB Carrell Memorial Clinic9301 N Central Expy Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 220-2468Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vineyard did a great job with surgery on my foot, removing 2 large bone spurs from my heel & repairing my Achilles’ tendon. He explained everything clearly & has a very caring attitude. At every visit, he has bade useful, practical suggestions for improvement. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Joseph Vineyard, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376723940
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio
- Texas A&M University
- Orthopedic Surgery
