Dr. Joseph Vineyard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Vineyard works at The Carrell Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.