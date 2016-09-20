See All General Surgeons in Smithtown, NY
Dr. Joseph Vitolo, MD

General Surgery
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Vitolo, MD

Dr. Joseph Vitolo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Vitolo works at Joseph R Vitolo MD in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vitolo's Office Locations

    Joseph R Vitolo, MD
    48 Route 25A, Smithtown, NY 11787 (631) 265-5544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Abdominal Pain
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Abdominal Pain

    Medicare
    Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 20, 2016
    Dr. Vitolo is very personable, explains procedure and after care precisely.
    E Gold in Commack, NY — Sep 20, 2016
    About Dr. Joseph Vitolo, MD

    General Surgery
    38 years of experience
    English
    1982784161
    Education & Certifications

    New York Hospital
    Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Vitolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vitolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vitolo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vitolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vitolo works at Joseph R Vitolo MD in Smithtown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Vitolo’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vitolo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vitolo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vitolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vitolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

