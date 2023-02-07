Dr. Joseph Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Wagner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Wagner, MD
Dr. Joseph Wagner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They completed their residency with Boston Medical Center
Dr. Wagner works at
Dr. Wagner's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group10 Birdseye Rd Ste 100, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group65 Memorial Rd Ste 550, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group Specialists LLC85 Seymour St Ste 416, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group376 Tolland Tpke Ste 202, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 696-4306
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
From my initial diagnosis through my surgery and onto my recovery, Dr. Wagner and his team were great. Beyond Dr. Wagner's professional resume and experience, his personality is fantastic. Dr. Wagner listened to me, broke down medical information in an undestandable language and gave me the information I needed to make an important healthcare decision. His team was always extremely patient and very responsive to my requests. I highly recommend Dr. Wagner.
About Dr. Joseph Wagner, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1578550612
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagner has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
