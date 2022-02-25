Overview of Dr. Joseph Wahba, MD

Dr. Joseph Wahba, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.



Dr. Wahba works at JOSEPH WAHBA MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.