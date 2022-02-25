Dr. Joseph Wahba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Wahba, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Wahba, MD
Dr. Joseph Wahba, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Wahba works at
Dr. Wahba's Office Locations
Joseph Wahba MD3680 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 338-5542
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr whaba was a great great doctor. He sow my son without a payment and check and pay full attention and to my son that was recovering from covid excellent doctor loved him
About Dr. Joseph Wahba, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1023018231
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Dr. Wahba has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wahba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wahba speaks Hebrew.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahba.
