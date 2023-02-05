Dr. Joseph Walrath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walrath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Walrath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Walrath, MD
Dr. Joseph Walrath, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Walrath's Office Locations
-
1
Gainesville Eye Associates2061 Beverly Rd, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (866) 527-3722
-
2
Georgia Ophthalmologists4159 Mill St NE, Covington, GA 30014 Directions (770) 786-1234
-
3
Pulliam Ambulatory Surgery Center4167 Hospital Dr NE, Covington, GA 30014 Directions (770) 786-1234
-
4
Woolfson Eye Institute800 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 110, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (770) 255-1249
-
5
Woolfson Eye Institute1505 Northside Forsyth Dr # 1200, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 515-5664
-
6
Woolfson Eye Institute - Cumming, GA1505 Northside Blvd Ste 1200, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (866) 527-3722
-
7
Lawrenceville1980 Riverside Pkwy Ste 103, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 Directions (866) 527-3722
-
8
Woolfson Eye Institute7454 Hannover Pkwy S Ste 120, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 507-0112
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
made what was a stressful event, for me, comfortable and secure. so happy with how much more i can see- husband happy with result too! i feel and look much better, so pleased with a natural look--been told i look great, rested --- no one can "tell" i have had "obvious" "eye job".. Dr Walrath was informative, sensitive to what my concerns were, made me feel i could call any time with any question or concern. Staff was quick, friendly and professional --all around a great experience with a great result.
About Dr. Joseph Walrath, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Mt. Sinai Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
