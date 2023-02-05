See All Ophthalmologists in Gainesville, GA
Dr. Joseph Walrath, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Walrath, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (143)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Walrath, MD

Dr. Joseph Walrath, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Walrath works at Gainesville Eye Associates, Gainesville, GA in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Covington, GA, Atlanta, GA, Cumming, GA, Lawrenceville, GA and Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Blocked Tear Duct and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Walrath's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gainesville Eye Associates
    2061 Beverly Rd, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 527-3722
  2. 2
    Georgia Ophthalmologists
    4159 Mill St NE, Covington, GA 30014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 786-1234
  3. 3
    Pulliam Ambulatory Surgery Center
    4167 Hospital Dr NE, Covington, GA 30014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 786-1234
  4. 4
    Woolfson Eye Institute
    800 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 110, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 255-1249
  5. 5
    Woolfson Eye Institute
    1505 Northside Forsyth Dr # 1200, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 515-5664
  6. 6
    Woolfson Eye Institute - Cumming, GA
    1505 Northside Blvd Ste 1200, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 527-3722
  7. 7
    Lawrenceville
    1980 Riverside Pkwy Ste 103, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 527-3722
  8. 8
    Woolfson Eye Institute
    7454 Hannover Pkwy S Ste 120, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 507-0112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eyelid Disorders
Blocked Tear Duct
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
Blocked Tear Duct
Ectropion of Eyelid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Nasolacrimal Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 143 ratings
    Patient Ratings (143)
    5 Star
    (137)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Walrath?

    Feb 05, 2023
    made what was a stressful event, for me, comfortable and secure. so happy with how much more i can see- husband happy with result too! i feel and look much better, so pleased with a natural look--been told i look great, rested --- no one can "tell" i have had "obvious" "eye job".. Dr Walrath was informative, sensitive to what my concerns were, made me feel i could call any time with any question or concern. Staff was quick, friendly and professional --all around a great experience with a great result.
    Jan Harris — Feb 05, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Walrath, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Walrath, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Walrath to family and friends

    Dr. Walrath's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Walrath

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Walrath, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Walrath, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720109853
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Columbia University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mt. Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Walrath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walrath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walrath has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walrath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walrath has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Blocked Tear Duct and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walrath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    143 patients have reviewed Dr. Walrath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walrath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walrath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walrath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Walrath, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.