Dr. Ward has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Ward, MD
Dr. Joseph Ward, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Kahala Pediatrics LLC3150 Monsarrat Ave Ste 200, Honolulu, HI 96815 Directions (808) 735-5541
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Ward takes care of our family, and goes the extra mile for us. He also works at The children's hospital at Kapolei. He loves his job, and his patients..
- Pediatrics
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
