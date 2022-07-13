See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bloomfield Hills, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Ward, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (46)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Ward, MD

Dr. Joseph Ward, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED.

Dr. Ward works at Orthopaedic Specialists of Oakland County in Bloomfield Hills, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ward's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Specialists of Oakland County
    44038 Woodward Ave Ste 200, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 335-2977
  2. 2
    Orthopaedic Specialists of Oakland County
    7650 Dixie Hwy Ste 100, Clarkston, MI 48346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 335-2977

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    I had full left knee replacement done by Dr Ward on May 9th. He asked what my expectations were and I told him I wanted to be able To walk pain free with my grandsons to the park. The morning of my 4 week post op check up, I walked pain free to the park with my grandsons. My surgery was relatively quick and I was walking without a cane or walker By day two. My home healthcare worker, Cathy Bouchard, was Professional and encouraging and I would strongly recommend that anyone having this surgery not skip this part of the recovery, with her if you can do it. Krister and Dr Ward patiently answered All of my questions and Concerns through this entire experience. I would definitely go back to Dr Ward and his staff if I need any further surgery. I am currently back to a daily exercise routine. The fact that Dr Ward and my physical therapist were local was a huge plus in getting to appts as Follow up physical therapy is essential but also can be time consuming. Peg Roth
    About Dr. Joseph Ward, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902127764
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New England Baptist Hospital
    Residency
    • University Of Michigan Health System
    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ward has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ward has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.

