Dr. Joseph Wassef, MD

Psychiatry
2.4 (71)
Map Pin Small Tyler, TX
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Wassef, MD

Dr. Joseph Wassef, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.

Dr. Wassef works at Dr. Joseph Wassef, Tyler. TX in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia, Bipolar Disorder and Nondependent Marijuana Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wassef's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Joseph Wassef, Tyler. TX
    1021 E Southeast Loop 323 Ste 370, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 504-5459
  2. 2
    Dr. Joseph Wassef, Tyler. TX
    2010 Sybil Ln Ste 150, Tyler, TX 75703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 504-5459

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UT Health Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phobia
Bipolar Disorder
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Phobia Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (45)
    Sep 28, 2022
    I have been going to Dr Wassif for over 8 years. His diagnosis and treatment of me has made a huge difference in my life. I have felt better than I have felt for the past 30 years. Even my family members say it has made such a difference, they encourage me to keep seeing him. I would recommend him to my friend.
    Cindy Fowler — Sep 28, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Wassef, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Wassef, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1043233687
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Med Branch Gal
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Med Branch Gal
    Internship
    • University Of Texas Med Branch Gal
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Wassef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wassef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wassef has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wassef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wassef works at Dr. Joseph Wassef, Tyler. TX in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wassef’s profile.

    Dr. Wassef has seen patients for Phobia, Bipolar Disorder and Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wassef on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Wassef. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wassef.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wassef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wassef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

