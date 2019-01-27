Overview of Dr. Joseph R Watkins, MD

Dr. Joseph R Watkins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Provo, UT. They completed their residency with University Of Ut Med Center



Dr. Watkins works at Dr. Joseph Watkins Office in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.