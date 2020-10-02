Overview of Dr. Joseph Watson, MD

Dr. Joseph Watson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.



Dr. Watson works at CENTENNIAL HILLS HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.