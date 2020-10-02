Dr. Joseph Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Watson, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Watson, MD
Dr. Joseph Watson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Dr. Watson works at
Dr. Watson's Office Locations
Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center6900 N Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 800-5393
Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada (WHASN)6250 N Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 438-4692Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mountain View Obgyn6990 Smoke Ranch Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 255-3547
Womens Health Associates517 ROSE ST, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 438-4692
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He helped me in the er after I was hemmhoraged from my miscarriage. The er doctor did not know what to do but he did. And as soon as he gave my medicine and cleaned me up i felt so much better. He also checked to make sure I passed everything and opted not to do the d&c as it was not needed. I am grateful for his conservative approach.
About Dr. Joseph Watson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dallas Co Hp Parkland Mem
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson works at
Dr. Watson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.