Dr. Joseph Watson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of California|University Of California At San Diego|University Of California|University Of California At San Diego and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Mary Washington Hospital.



Dr. Watson works at Atlantic Brain & Spine - Tysons in Vienna, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.