Dr. Webster Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Webster Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Webster Sr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital.
Dr. Webster Sr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Joseph L. Webster Sr. MD PA2048 Centre Pointe Ln, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 219-0011
-
2
Digestive and Liver Center of Florida100 N Dean Rd Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 384-7388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Webster Sr?
Dr Webster listened to my concerns and performed my gall bladder removal surgery. Very caring staff. Highly recommend
About Dr. Joseph Webster Sr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1508896135
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webster Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webster Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webster Sr works at
Dr. Webster Sr has seen patients for Hernia, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webster Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Webster Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webster Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webster Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webster Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.