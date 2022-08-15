Dr. Joseph Wehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Wehman, MD
Dr. Joseph Wehman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with SUNY-Buffalo
Newman Plastic Surgery80 W Gore St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 254-0005
Access Injury & Primary Care2014 S Orange Ave Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 254-0005
- 3 137 Patterson Rd, Haines City, FL 33844 Directions (407) 254-0005
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Optima Health
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am going to say that Dr. J.C. Wehman M.D. is the best surgeon. On September 10, 2020 I had a bad slip and very hard fall fractured L-3 severely herniated L3 and L4 they had been fused together in February 08, 2021 at O.R.M.C. Very painful, but very well worth the discomfort my back is doing much better now, now i still have a bulge at T12 and L1. Next is my neck C4 and C5. All things considered Dr.Wehman does exactly what He said, also what to do and not to do after surgery. Yes I would recommend him highly for any neurological surgery to anyone in need.??
- Neurosurgery
- English, German and Spanish
- 1023141371
- SUNY-Buffalo
- University of Miami Hospital
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Wehman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wehman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wehman has seen patients for Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wehman speaks German and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wehman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wehman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.