Overview of Dr. Joseph Weinstein, MD

Dr. Joseph Weinstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, Queens Hospital Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Weinstein works at Eye Care Associates in Bethpage, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.