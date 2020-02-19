Dr. Joseph Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Weinstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, Queens Hospital Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Eye Care Associates4212 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 731-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Queens Hospital Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Weinstein was wonderful, very kind and caring. He is a great Ophthalmologist, I highly recommend him to everyone. Recently I moved to S.C. after living on Long Island my whole life...I miss Dr. Weinstein and his staff.
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1013915974
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Hospital
- Roosevelt Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weinstein speaks Russian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.