Overview of Dr. Joseph Weinstein, DO

Dr. Joseph Weinstein, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.