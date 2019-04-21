Dr. Joseph Weissman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weissman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Weissman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Weissman, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Weissman works at
Locations
Emory at Decatur Neurology & Sleep Medicine2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 450, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 501-7555
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
By 75 years of close contact with the medical community, starting with all early years growing up with my 30 year Veteran Hospital Administrator Father, I am a well qualified "outside observer" when judging medical action. Trust me on this one: Upon being Dr. Weissman's patient for something less than a year now; I already know, for certain, we are in good hands with this Doctor. Dr. Weissman is easily among the best Doctors in these parts. We may find his rare equal; however, we will not fin
About Dr. Joseph Weissman, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1912931205
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Med
- Case West Res University
- University Hosps
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weissman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weissman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weissman works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Weissman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weissman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weissman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weissman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.