Dr. Joseph Wendolowski is a Podiatry Specialist in Lewes, DE. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.
Joseph Wendolowski17425 Ocean One Plz Unit 1, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 297-8431Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Absolutely amazing! Been going to other doctors in the area and all they want to do is shoot you up with drugs and prescribe more drugs. Starting from the second I walked in, his staff was so pleasant. Dr. Joe was very information and explained everything in layman’s terms. Went over a list with me on diet as I suffer from gout. Not only, he looked at an x-ray from the previous week I visited the clinic when I couldn't get in to any doctors office right away. Found a hook spur on the heel and is working to get that corrected with inserts. I've been dealing with this uncomfortable situation for a long time and I feel much more comfortable and informed, and have a much more positive outlook with the information and additional steps Dr. Joe is taking to help me and to prevent future pain. I highly recommend Dr. Joseph Wendolowski as your next, and hopefully last, foot and ankle doctor.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1982610010
Education & Certifications
- Parkview Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Wendolowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendolowski accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wendolowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wendolowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wendolowski.
