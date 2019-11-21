See All Neurologists in Weeki Wachee, FL
Dr. Joseph Williams, MD

Neurology
3.3 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joseph Williams, MD

Dr. Joseph Williams, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Weeki Wachee, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.

Dr. Williams works at Access Health Care Physicians LLC in Weeki Wachee, FL with other offices in Brooksville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Williams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Access Health Care Physicians, LLC
    8172 Chaucer Dr, Weeki Wachee, FL 34607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 686-8818
  2. 2
    Advanced Women's Health Center - Brooksville
    11343 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 686-8818
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • PHCS
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 21, 2019
    My husband was referred to Dr. Williams by his cardiologist, Dr. Moore regarding evidence of an "old stroke" that showed up on an MRI when he was hospitalized for a heart attack. We got a new patient appointment within 10 days ( a miracle) to see Dr. Williams. Because my husband was adamant that " nothing was wrong" with him, I wrote on his new patient forms my observations and concerns regarding my husband's behavior to avoid "unpleasantness". When we entered the exam room, Dr. Williams quietly let me know he had read my notes. I was so relieved! He conducted the exam and touched on all the subjects of my concern. He has an easygoing manner that put my husband at ease. We are addressing my husband's issues in a methodical way which has gained my husband's trust and my everlasting gratitude. Ladies, here is a doctor that listens to the wife!
    Eileen Garcia — Nov 21, 2019
    About Dr. Joseph Williams, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134148497
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Tampa General Hospital - Tampa Veteran's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

