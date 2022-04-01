Dr. Joseph Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Williams, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Williams, MD
Dr. Joseph Williams, MD is an Urology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian2855 E Magic View Dr, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 563-4974
Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian222 N 2nd St Ste 115, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 668-3443Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian6195 E Hunt Ave, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 563-4931
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Joe always asks about the full picture and asks about the entire healthcare spectrum. Great person and a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Joseph Williams, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- National Naval MC|National Naval Medical Center
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Williams speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
