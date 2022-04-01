Overview of Dr. Joseph Williams, MD

Dr. Joseph Williams, MD is an Urology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Williams works at Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian in Meridian, ID with other offices in Boise, ID and Nampa, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.