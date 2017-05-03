Dr. Joseph Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Wilson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.
Ear Nose Throat Physicians/Sgns895 City Center Blvd Ste 152, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 599-5505
Riverside Physician Services Inc7584 Hospital Dr Bldg C, Gloucester, VA 23061 Directions (804) 693-6720
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Discovered and successfully treated my cancer of larynx. He is very professional, and interacts with the patient with understanding and encouragement.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1891765400
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Otitis Media, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
