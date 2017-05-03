Overview of Dr. Joseph Wilson, MD

Dr. Joseph Wilson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.



Dr. Wilson works at Ear Nose Throat Physicians/Sgns in Newport News, VA with other offices in Gloucester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.