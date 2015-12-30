Dr. Joseph Wojciechowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wojciechowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Wojciechowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Wojciechowski, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Wojciechowski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Partners of Western Ny30 N Union St Ste 105, Rochester, NY 14607 Directions (585) 232-8940
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wojciechowski?
I have seen Dr. W for over 25 years. He has treated me for a unknown skin rash/infection as well as several areas of skin cancers over the years. He is very competent and knows what he is doing.
About Dr. Joseph Wojciechowski, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1720080740
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wojciechowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wojciechowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wojciechowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wojciechowski works at
Dr. Wojciechowski has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wojciechowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wojciechowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wojciechowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wojciechowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wojciechowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.