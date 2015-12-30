Overview

Dr. Joseph Wojciechowski, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Wojciechowski works at Dermatology Partners Of Western New York in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.