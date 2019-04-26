See All General Surgeons in Omaha, NE
Dr. Joseph Wolpert, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (9)
Map Pin Small Omaha, NE
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Wolpert, MD

Dr. Joseph Wolpert, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Lakeside.

Dr. Wolpert works at Chi Health Lakeside in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Appendicitis and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Dr. Wolpert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chi Health Lakeside
    16901 Lakeside Hills Ct, Omaha, NE 68130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 717-4900
  2. 2
    Drs. Monson Mcnamara & Gardner LLC
    7710 Mercy Rd Ste 305, Omaha, NE 68124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 393-1338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Lakeside

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    Apr 26, 2019
    I had emergency surgery and Dr. Wolpert was there seeing another patient when I was in the ER. One of the ER staff asked him to consult on my case and he said he would perform the surgery right away as it was unlikely I would survive until morning. thanks to him I not only survived until morning but am still going strong, almost 3 years later.
    — Apr 26, 2019
    About Dr. Joseph Wolpert, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578791604
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Wolpert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolpert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolpert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolpert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolpert works at Chi Health Lakeside in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Wolpert’s profile.

    Dr. Wolpert has seen patients for Lipomas, Appendicitis and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolpert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolpert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolpert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolpert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolpert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

