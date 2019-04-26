Overview of Dr. Joseph Wolpert, MD

Dr. Joseph Wolpert, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Lakeside.



Dr. Wolpert works at Chi Health Lakeside in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Appendicitis and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.