Dr. Joseph Womack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Womack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Womack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Womack, MD
Dr. Joseph Womack, MD is an Urology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univresity Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Womack works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Womack's Office Locations
-
1
Collom and Carney Clinic Department of Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology5002 Cowhorn Creek Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-3000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
-
2
Collom & Carney Clinic1902 Moores Ln, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 792-7515
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Heritage Insurance
- QualChoice
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Womack?
Thank you Dr Womack and the nursing team.. I got the Urolit procedure done back on Monday Oct. 4th, it's been 5 weeks out, and the over all out come has been GREAT... Anyone with a swollen prostate and finding yourself having urges and needing to pee a lot, the Urolit procedure may be the blessing you are looking for. I will be letting others know too.
About Dr. Joseph Womack, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1003816901
Education & Certifications
- Univresity Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Womack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Womack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Womack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Womack works at
Dr. Womack has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Womack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Womack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Womack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Womack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Womack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.