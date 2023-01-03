Dr. Joseph Woods, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woods is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Woods, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Woods, MD
Dr. Joseph Woods, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Woods works at
Dr. Woods' Office Locations
-
1
Joseph M Woods IV MD275 Collier Rd NW Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 292-4223
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woods?
I am satisfied with the entire process before, during and after the surgery. I had major surgery with different procedures at the same time in different parts of my body, and Dr. Woods did a great job. His staff were also friendly and helpful at all times. Thanks to Dr. Woods and his staff! He absolutely has my trust and recommendation.
About Dr. Joseph Woods, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1972574515
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Emory University
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Princeton University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woods has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woods accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woods works at
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.