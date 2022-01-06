See All Urologists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Joseph Worischeck, MD

Urology
3.4 (46)
Map Pin Small Mesa, AZ
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Worischeck, MD

Dr. Joseph Worischeck, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.

Dr. Worischeck works at Southwest Urologic Specialists, PC in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Worischeck's Office Locations

    Southwest Urologic Specialists
    6007 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 897-2727

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Worischeck, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1902870173
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St Louis University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • St. Louis University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Worischeck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worischeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Worischeck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Worischeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Worischeck works at Southwest Urologic Specialists, PC in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Worischeck’s profile.

    Dr. Worischeck has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Worischeck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Worischeck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Worischeck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Worischeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Worischeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

