Overview of Dr. Joseph Wu, MD

Dr. Joseph Wu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Wu works at Simon-Williamson Clinic in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.