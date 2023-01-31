Dr. Joseph Wyatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wyatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Wyatt, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Wyatt, MD
Dr. Joseph Wyatt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Dr. Wyatt works at
Dr. Wyatt's Office Locations
-
1
Dallas Sinus Center11970 N Central Expy Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 382-5100
-
2
Legacy Medical Village5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 170, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (214) 382-5100
-
3
Texas Oncology Lab - Garland7150 N President George Bush Hwy Ste 200, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (972) 675-1606Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wyatt?
Been seeing Dr. Wyatt for a little over a year for chronic sinus issues, he has been very thorough the entire time he has been treating me and always makes himself available to answer questions. Plus the office staff is very helpful and they run efficiently. They always see me on time and get me in and out at quickly as possible.
About Dr. Joseph Wyatt, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619963808
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Vanderbilt University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wyatt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wyatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wyatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wyatt works at
Dr. Wyatt has seen patients for Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wyatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wyatt speaks Spanish.
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wyatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wyatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.