Dr. Joseph Yadegar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yadegar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Yadegar, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Yadegar, MD
Dr. Joseph Yadegar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from MIDDLESEX UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Yadegar's Office Locations
- 1 9301 Wilshire Blvd Ste 400, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 858-8646
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yadegar?
DR JOSEPH YADEGAR IS BOARD CERTIFIED AMERICAN BOARD OF SURGERY AND A FELLOW AMERICAN COLLEGE OF SURGEONS AS WELL AND HIS SURGICAL CONSULTANT IS A REAL SURGICAL CONSULTANT WITH 33 YEARS EXPERIENCE AND YES SHE IS A REAL ESTATE AGENT AS WELL.
About Dr. Joseph Yadegar, MD
- General Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1467407064
Education & Certifications
- MIDDLESEX UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yadegar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yadegar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Yadegar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yadegar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yadegar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yadegar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.