Dr. Joseph Yaker, MD is a Hair Transplant Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Hair Transplant Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
YAKER Hair Restoration and Med Spa3242 Preston Rd Ste 160, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 468-8301Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Losing your hair is a BIG deal! Healthy hair is sign of health. After visiting 3 dermatologist, 2 medical doctors and 1 holistic doctor; Dr. Yaker was able to provide me results that I could visibly see. He has the most awesome personality and is very knowledgeable about hair. I visited 3 hair restoration clinics. I chose Dr. Yaker, because he didn’t pressure me to choose him after I told him I had visited 3 other clinics. I really appreciate what he was able to do for me, very methodical!
- Distefano Hair Restoration Center
- Kansas University Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Family Practice
Dr. Yaker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
