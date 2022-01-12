Overview of Dr. Joseph Yeargain, DPM

Dr. Joseph Yeargain, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Yeargain works at Yeargain Foot and Ankle in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.