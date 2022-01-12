Dr. Joseph Yeargain, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeargain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Yeargain, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joseph Yeargain, DPM
Dr. Joseph Yeargain, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and White Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Yeargain's Office Locations
Yeargain Foot and Ankle3801 Gaston Ave Ste 330, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (972) 853-4886Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Yeargain, DPM
- Podiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023271202
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Texas A&M University
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
