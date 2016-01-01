See All Ophthalmologists in Garden City, NY
Dr. Joseph Younger, MD

Ophthalmology
1.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Younger, MD

Dr. Joseph Younger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Younger works at YOUNGER, JOSEPH, M.D. in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Younger's Office Locations

  1
    Younger, Joseph, M.d.
    520 Franklin Ave Ste 101, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 741-4488
  2
    777 Zeckendorf Blvd Ste 1, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-3700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dr. Younger's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Younger

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Younger, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Younger, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457345696
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Younger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Younger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Younger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Younger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Younger works at YOUNGER, JOSEPH, M.D. in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Younger’s profile.

    Dr. Younger has seen patients for Blepharitis and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Younger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Younger. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Younger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Younger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Younger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

