Dr. Joseph Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Yu, MD
Dr. Joseph Yu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Solutions LLC10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 445, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 475-4390
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Professional office with friendly efficient staff. Dr Yu and his PA are informative with good bedside manner. A pleasant outcome for a not so good injury
About Dr. Joseph Yu, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Filipino, Mandarin, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1255387205
Education & Certifications
- Duke University-Sports Medicine Fellowship
- County-USC
- County-USC
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Uc Berkeley
- Orthopedic Surgery
