Dr. Joseph Zakhary, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Southwest Breast & Aesthetics2801 E Camelback Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (480) 576-4310
Tim Matatov Md. Professional Corporation4550 E Bell Rd Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 576-4310Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Az Surgical Care10910 N Tatum Blvd Ste B100, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (480) 291-6895
Southwest Breast and Aesthetics LLC3377 S Price Rd Ste E, Chandler, AZ 85248 Directions (480) 576-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I first met with Dr. Zakhary because I have breast cancer and needed to know my options regarding reconstuction surgery after a mastcectomy. I just have to tell you I truely love Dr. Zakhary. His bedside manner is fantastic. He told me to relax an let him take care of me(you see I was very nervous getting the cancer call). He made me feel that I am going to win this battle all because of his attitude mine changed in the possitive as well. Dr. Zakhary makes me feel like I am one of his family members aand that is a great feeling. I highly recommend to anyone who is looking for a compassionate, caring understanding surgeon, someone who will truely listen to what you have to say and to what your ideas of what YOU want to have done to your body then YOU HAVE to go see Dr. Zakhary at Elite Plastic Surgery. It will seriously be the BEST call you made all year!!
About Dr. Joseph Zakhary, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 6 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zakhary accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zakhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zakhary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zakhary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zakhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zakhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.