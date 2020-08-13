See All Plastic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Joseph Zakhary, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Zakhary, MD

Dr. Joseph Zakhary, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.

Dr. Zakhary works at Southwest Breast & Aesthetics in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Zakhary's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Breast & Aesthetics
    2801 E Camelback Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 576-4310
  2. 2
    Tim Matatov Md. Professional Corporation
    4550 E Bell Rd Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 576-4310
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Az Surgical Care
    10910 N Tatum Blvd Ste B100, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 291-6895
  4. 4
    Southwest Breast and Aesthetics LLC
    3377 S Price Rd Ste E, Chandler, AZ 85248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 576-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Lesion
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 13, 2020
    I first met with Dr. Zakhary because I have breast cancer and needed to know my options regarding reconstuction surgery after a mastcectomy. I just have to tell you I truely love Dr. Zakhary. His bedside manner is fantastic. He told me to relax an let him take care of me(you see I was very nervous getting the cancer call). He made me feel that I am going to win this battle all because of his attitude mine changed in the possitive as well. Dr. Zakhary makes me feel like I am one of his family members aand that is a great feeling. I highly recommend to anyone who is looking for a compassionate, caring understanding surgeon, someone who will truely listen to what you have to say and to what your ideas of what YOU want to have done to your body then YOU HAVE to go see Dr. Zakhary at Elite Plastic Surgery. It will seriously be the BEST call you made all year!!
    Pamela C — Aug 13, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Zakhary, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Zakhary, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366685711
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

