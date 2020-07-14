Overview

Dr. Joseph Zangara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.



Dr. Zangara works at North Jersey Gastroenterology in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.