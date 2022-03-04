Overview of Dr. Joseph Zavatsky, MD

Dr. Joseph Zavatsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Zavatsky works at Spine & Scoliosis Specialists in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.