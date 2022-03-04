See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Metairie, LA
Dr. Joseph Zavatsky, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (41)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Zavatsky, MD

Dr. Joseph Zavatsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Zavatsky works at Spine & Scoliosis Specialists in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zavatsky's Office Locations

    Spine & Scoliosis Specialists
    3535 Severn Ave Ste 8, Metairie, LA 70002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ankle Fracture
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tumor
    Mikesha Hagan — Mar 04, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Zavatsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619184371
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NY U Hosp
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
