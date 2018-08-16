Dr. Joseph Zaydon Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaydon Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Zaydon Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Zaydon Jr, MD
Dr. Joseph Zaydon Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Zaydon Jr's Office Locations
Joseph J. Zaydon Jr MD720 2nd Ave Ste 302, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 843-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very direct & to the point while still having an excellent bedside manner
About Dr. Joseph Zaydon Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1710150057
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Zaydon Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaydon Jr accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaydon Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaydon Jr has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaydon Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaydon Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaydon Jr.
