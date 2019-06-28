Dr. Joseph Zebede, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zebede is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Zebede, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Zebede, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Electrophysiology Consultants of FL21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 201, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 674-6770Wednesday9:00am - 10:30am
Electrophysiology Consultants of FL4308 Alton Rd Ste 980, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-6770
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
excellent doctor and human being
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205892502
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
