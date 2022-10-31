Dr. Joseph Zenga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zenga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Zenga, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Cancer Center - Froedtert Hospital8800 W Doyne Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 377-5726
- Froedtert Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Honest and straight forward in light of bad news
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1790049799
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
Dr. Zenga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zenga accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zenga has seen patients for Oral Cancer and Tracheal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zenga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Zenga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zenga.
