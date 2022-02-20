Overview of Dr. Joseph Zito, MD

Dr. Joseph Zito, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Zito works at Palm Beach Ear Nose & Throat Association PA in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Conductive Hearing Loss and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.