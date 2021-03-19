See All Ophthalmologists in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. Joseph Zobian, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Zobian, MD

Dr. Joseph Zobian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.

Dr. Zobian works at Florida Healthcare Ophthlmlgy in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Port Orange, FL, Palm Coast, FL and Ormond Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zobian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Health Care Plan Pharmacy
    350 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 676-7103
  2. 2
    790 Dunlawton Ave Ste 2, Port Orange, FL 32127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 760-1877
  3. 3
    Tomoka Optical
    21 Hospital Dr Ste 160, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 586-3711
  4. 4
    Tomoka Optical
    345 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 330, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 672-4244

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dacryoadenitis
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Dacryoadenitis
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound

Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 19, 2021
    My evaluation, surgery, &follow-up with Dr. Zobian were all three professional, polite, & informative. The ladies working directly with him were also excellent. The procedure outcome is excellent. I recommend him without hesitation--in fact, my wife is now a patient & had her first appointment today. I attended. Dr. Zobian was empathetic, polite & informative--& again his staff was excellent. Two thumbs up!
    Mike from Ormond Beach — Mar 19, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Zobian, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154408904
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
