Dr. Joseph Zuckerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Zuckerman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Langone Hospitals301 E 17th St, New York, NY 10003 (212) 598-6674
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zuckerman is a caring, compassionate man. He is a mensch. Excellent surgeon; he's in a class by himself. His team is there for you 24/7 after surgery. He had me text pictures of the incision almost every day after the bandage was removed. If I called with a concern I received a return call within 15 minutes. He really cares about his patients and everyone on his staff does too. My knee had extreme damage and most Orthopedists, in my opinion couldn't have repaired my knee. He will be doing my other knee as soon as possible. I recommend him without reservation.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1346230448
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Dr. Zuckerman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures, and more.
