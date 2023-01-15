Overview of Dr. Joseph Zuckerman, MD

Dr. Joseph Zuckerman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Zuckerman works at Nyu Langone Hospitals in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.