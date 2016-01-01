Overview of Dr. Joseph Zunt, MD

Dr. Joseph Zunt, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Zunt works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Belltown in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

