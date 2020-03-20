Overview of Dr. Josephine Caggia, DO

Dr. Josephine Caggia, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roselle Park, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Caggia works at Roselle Park Medical Associates in Roselle Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.