Dr. Josephine Contrino, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Wethersfield, CT. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROME / TOR VERGATA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Contrino works at Contrino & Erol MD LLC in Wethersfield, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Dehydration and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.